Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-24-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WILLIAMS, VAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/28/1966
Height 5.10
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-24 05:15:00
Court Case 6502019050345
Charge Description FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MCCLEAVE, ANDRA MAURICE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/14/1968
Height 5.8
Weight 218
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-24 15:01:00
Court Case 5902020225054
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name SAPP, ALTON SHARAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/19/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-24 04:09:00
Court Case 5902020225026
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name STARNES, KENNETH EDWARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/14/1989
Height 5.10
Weight 245
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-24 13:00:00
Court Case 9402018050774
Charge Description HARASSING PHONE CALL
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name ERVIN, TAMARA YVETTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/2/1982
Height 5.7
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-24 07:45:00
Court Case 5902020222219
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BRADLEY, BREJANA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/14/1996
Height 5.5
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-24 14:49:00
Court Case 5902020225073
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 1500.00