Below are the Union County arrests for 07-24-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Funderburk, Jnaz Delontae
Arrest Date 07/24/2020
Court Case 202004734
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Funderburk, Jnaz Delontae (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 599 Stafford St/fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2020 15:22.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Robinson, Kevin Matthew
Arrest Date 07-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Robinson, Kevin Matthew (W /M/37) VICTIM of Overdose (C), at 4003 Garden Oak Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:15, 7/24/2020 and 00:30, 7/24/2020. Reported: 00:30, 7/24/2020.
Arresting Officer Pullin, Z D

Name Funderburk, Antwon Delon
Arrest Date 07/24/2020
Court Case 202004734
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Funderburk, Antwon Delon (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 599 Stafford St/fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2020 15:24.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 07-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 1705 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, between 01:38, 7/24/2020 and 01:39, 7/24/2020. Reported: 01:39, 7/24/2020.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Sherrin, Christopher Eric
Arrest Date 07/24/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Simple Possess Sch Ii Cs, 90-96 Co (M),
Description Sherrin, Christopher Eric (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(simple Possess Sch Ii Cs, 90-96 Co (M), at 1122 Pryor Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/24/2020 15:38.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee
Arrest Date 07-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (C), at [Address], on 03:06, 7/24/2020. Reported: 03:06, 7/24/2020.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D