Below are the Union County arrests for 07-24-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Funderburk, Jnaz Delontae
|Arrest Date
|07/24/2020
|Court Case
|202004734
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Funderburk, Jnaz Delontae (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 599 Stafford St/fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2020 15:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Robinson, Kevin Matthew
|Arrest Date
|07-24-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Robinson, Kevin Matthew (W /M/37) VICTIM of Overdose (C), at 4003 Garden Oak Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:15, 7/24/2020 and 00:30, 7/24/2020. Reported: 00:30, 7/24/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D
|Name
|Funderburk, Antwon Delon
|Arrest Date
|07/24/2020
|Court Case
|202004734
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Funderburk, Antwon Delon (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 599 Stafford St/fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2020 15:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|07-24-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 1705 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, between 01:38, 7/24/2020 and 01:39, 7/24/2020. Reported: 01:39, 7/24/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Sherrin, Christopher Eric
|Arrest Date
|07/24/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Simple Possess Sch Ii Cs, 90-96 Co (M),
|Description
|Sherrin, Christopher Eric (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(simple Possess Sch Ii Cs, 90-96 Co (M), at 1122 Pryor Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/24/2020 15:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee
|Arrest Date
|07-24-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (C), at [Address], on 03:06, 7/24/2020. Reported: 03:06, 7/24/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D