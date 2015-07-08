Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-25-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DAVIS, SHATONYA MAXINE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/5/1994
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-25 01:33:00
|Court Case
|5902020225151
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|EASON, ROGER DALE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/20/1983
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-25 12:20:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JONES, BRIANNA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/8/1996
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-25 01:19:00
|Court Case
|5902020225152
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BOONE, AKINTO MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/14/1971
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-25 09:12:00
|Court Case
|5902020225153
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BROADHURST, MARCUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/2/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-25 01:11:00
|Court Case
|5402020000138
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL BREAKING/ENTERING
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|PATTERSON, KENNETH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/12/1984
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|187
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-25 13:16:00
|Court Case
|5902020225176
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|250000.00