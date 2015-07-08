Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-25-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAVIS, SHATONYA MAXINE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/5/1994
Height 5.0
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-25 01:33:00
Court Case 5902020225151
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name EASON, ROGER DALE
Arrest Type
DOB 10/20/1983
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-25 12:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JONES, BRIANNA MARIE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/8/1996
Height 5.4
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-25 01:19:00
Court Case 5902020225152
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name BOONE, AKINTO MAURICE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/14/1971
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-25 09:12:00
Court Case 5902020225153
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE MURDER
Bond Amount

Name BROADHURST, MARCUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/2/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-25 01:11:00
Court Case 5402020000138
Charge Description HABITUAL BREAKING/ENTERING
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name PATTERSON, KENNETH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/12/1984
Height 6.0
Weight 187
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-25 13:16:00
Court Case 5902020225176
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 250000.00