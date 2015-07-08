Below are the Union County arrests for 07-25-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Kiker, Eric Lane
Arrest Date 07/25/2020
Court Case 202000628
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Kiker, Eric Lane (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 699 W South Main St/rehobeth Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/25/2020 11:04.
Arresting Officer Watkins, M

Name Collins, Alan
Arrest Date 07/25/2020
Court Case 202004768
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Collins, Alan (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 200 Quarry Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/25/2020 11:24.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name Holshouser, Amber Marie
Arrest Date 07/25/2020
Court Case 202005409
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Holshouser, Amber Marie (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1924 Austin Chaney Rd, Wingate, NC, on 7/25/2020 12:43.
Arresting Officer Xavier, A D

Name Lowder, Tony William J
Arrest Date 07/25/2020
Court Case 202005401
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Lowder, Tony William J (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/25/2020 13:46.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Garlins, Leonard Joseph
Arrest Date 07/25/2020
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Garlins, Leonard Joseph (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/25/2020 15:27.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Jacobs, Ashley Nell
Arrest Date 07/25/2020
Court Case 202005400
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Jacobs, Ashley Nell (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6535 Old Monroe Rd/mustang Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/25/2020 00:41.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S