Parker, Clifton Duncan E

Charged With 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 2) Possess Sch I Controlled Substance (M), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 6) Ccw (M), 7) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 8) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 9) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),.