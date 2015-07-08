Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-26-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GARCIA, BRYAN
Arrest Type
DOB 7/26/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-26 12:22:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SPENCER, CHRISTIAN GABRIEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/27/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-26 09:54:00
Court Case 5902020225269
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name COOK, RESHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/12/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-26 12:01:00
Court Case 5902020225290
Charge Description CITY/TOWN VIOLATION (M)
Bond Amount

Name KINARD, ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/14/1972
Height 5.11
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-26 14:00:00
Court Case 5902020225311
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name ADAMS, LARNETTA JENAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/11/1985
Height 5.2
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-26 00:33:00
Court Case 5902020225265
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name MEACHAM, WILLIAM KORY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/13/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 168
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-26 00:47:00
Court Case 5902020225266
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 25000.00