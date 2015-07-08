Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-26-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GARCIA, BRYAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/26/2000
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-26 12:22:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SPENCER, CHRISTIAN GABRIEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/27/1999
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-26 09:54:00
|Court Case
|5902020225269
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COOK, RESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/12/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-26 12:01:00
|Court Case
|5902020225290
|Charge Description
|CITY/TOWN VIOLATION (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KINARD, ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/14/1972
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-26 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020225311
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|ADAMS, LARNETTA JENAE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/11/1985
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-26 00:33:00
|Court Case
|5902020225265
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MEACHAM, WILLIAM KORY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/13/1988
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|168
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-26 00:47:00
|Court Case
|5902020225266
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|25000.00