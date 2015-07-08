Below are the Union County arrests for 07-26-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Black, Tracie Michelle
Arrest Date 07/26/2020
Court Case 202004800
Charge Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
Description Black, Tracie Michelle (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 727 Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2020 15:56.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Black, Tracie Michelle
Arrest Date 07/26/2020
Court Case 202005435
Charge Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
Description Black, Tracie Michelle (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 3403 Rilla Hamilton Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2020 16:43.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Romero, Odilon Sanchez
Arrest Date 07/26/2020
Court Case 202004486
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Fail To Appear (Dwi/Nol) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Dwi (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Nol (M), 4) Fail To Appear (M), And 6) Fail To Appear – Hit And Run (M),
Description Romero, Odilon Sanchez (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Fail To Appear (dwi/nol) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Dwi (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Nol (M), 4) Fail To Appear (M), and 6) Fail To Appear – Hit And Run (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2020 17:03.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Riqueleme, Rachel
Arrest Date 07/26/2020
Court Case 202005425
Charge Driving While Impaired, M (M),
Description Riqueleme, Rachel (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (M), at 3699 Wolf Pond Rd/buford Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2020 00:09.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S

Name Stewart, Johnathon Rayvon
Arrest Date 07/26/2020
Court Case 202004804
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Stop Sign Violation (M), And 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Stewart, Johnathon Rayvon (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Stop Sign Violation (M), and 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 620 English St, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2020 17:51.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Riqueleme, Rachel
Arrest Date 07/26/2020
Court Case 202005425
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Riqueleme, Rachel (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3699 Wolf Pond Rd/buford Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2020 00:09.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S