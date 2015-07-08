Below are the Union County arrests for 07-26-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Black, Tracie Michelle
|Arrest Date
|07/26/2020
|Court Case
|202004800
|Charge
|Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
|Description
|Black, Tracie Michelle (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 727 Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2020 15:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Black, Tracie Michelle
|Arrest Date
|07/26/2020
|Court Case
|202005435
|Charge
|Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
|Description
|Black, Tracie Michelle (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 3403 Rilla Hamilton Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2020 16:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Romero, Odilon Sanchez
|Arrest Date
|07/26/2020
|Court Case
|202004486
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Fail To Appear (Dwi/Nol) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Dwi (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Nol (M), 4) Fail To Appear (M), And 6) Fail To Appear – Hit And Run (M),
|Description
|Romero, Odilon Sanchez (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Fail To Appear (dwi/nol) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Dwi (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Nol (M), 4) Fail To Appear (M), and 6) Fail To Appear – Hit And Run (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2020 17:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Riqueleme, Rachel
|Arrest Date
|07/26/2020
|Court Case
|202005425
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired, M (M),
|Description
|Riqueleme, Rachel (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (M), at 3699 Wolf Pond Rd/buford Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2020 00:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Stewart, Johnathon Rayvon
|Arrest Date
|07/26/2020
|Court Case
|202004804
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Stop Sign Violation (M), And 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Stewart, Johnathon Rayvon (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Stop Sign Violation (M), and 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 620 English St, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2020 17:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Riqueleme, Rachel
|Arrest Date
|07/26/2020
|Court Case
|202005425
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Riqueleme, Rachel (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3699 Wolf Pond Rd/buford Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2020 00:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S