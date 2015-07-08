Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-27-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FLORES, MARCO ARIAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/10/1985
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-27 04:50:00
Court Case 5902020225370
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount

Name BEAN, JULIE MARIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/16/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-27 15:24:00
Court Case 5902020225400
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MALDONALDO-MIRANDA, JAIRO CONSTANTINO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/28/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-27 04:27:00
Court Case 7002019700638
Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE
Bond Amount 100.00

Name GRIFFITH, HALEY MICHELLE
Arrest Type
DOB 7/25/1995
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-27 18:21:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SAIN, TRACY MARK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/26/1978
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-27 05:25:00
Court Case 5902020225374
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount

Name SAUNDERS, JOHN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/10/1960
Height 5.11
Weight 237
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-27 15:19:00
Court Case 7902020052598
Charge Description CYBERSTALKING
Bond Amount 1500.00