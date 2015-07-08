Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-27-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FLORES, MARCO ARIAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/10/1985
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-27 04:50:00
|Court Case
|5902020225370
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BEAN, JULIE MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/16/1980
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-27 15:24:00
|Court Case
|5902020225400
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MALDONALDO-MIRANDA, JAIRO CONSTANTINO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/28/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-27 04:27:00
|Court Case
|7002019700638
|Charge Description
|NO OPERATORS LICENSE
|Bond Amount
|100.00
|Name
|GRIFFITH, HALEY MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/25/1995
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-27 18:21:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SAIN, TRACY MARK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/26/1978
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-27 05:25:00
|Court Case
|5902020225374
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SAUNDERS, JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/10/1960
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|237
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-27 15:19:00
|Court Case
|7902020052598
|Charge Description
|CYBERSTALKING
|Bond Amount
|1500.00