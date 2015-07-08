Below are the Union County arrests for 07-27-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|White, Jeremy Alandus
|Arrest Date
|07/27/2020
|Court Case
|202004563
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|White, Jeremy Alandus (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/27/2020 09:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Scuro, Nicholas Joseph
|Arrest Date
|07/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misd Larc(2) Poss Stol Goods) (M),
|Description
|Scuro, Nicholas Joseph (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misd Larc(2) Poss Stol Goods) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, SC, on 7/27/2020 10:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, A L
|Name
|Gonzalez, Abraham Cuevas
|Arrest Date
|07/27/2020
|Court Case
|202004818
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Gonzalez, Abraham Cuevas (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 1301 Few St, Monroe, NC, on 7/27/2020 13:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Vonegidy, Weston Parker Charles
|Arrest Date
|07-27-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Vonegidy, Weston Parker Charles (W /M/25) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 899 S Johnson St/lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/27/2020 4:47:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Watkins, Lonnie Calvin
|Arrest Date
|07-27-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Watkins, Lonnie Calvin (W /M/70) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 415 Curtis Ln, Marshville, NC, between 08:30, 7/20/2020 and 08:00, 7/27/2020. Reported: 08:31, 7/27/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Forrest Concrete VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle
|Arrest Date
|07-27-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Forrest Concrete VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 5211 Old Charlotte Hwy, Indian Trail, NC, between 18:00, 7/25/2020 and 08:39, 7/27/2020. Reported: 08:39, 7/27/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L