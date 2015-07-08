Below are the Union County arrests for 07-27-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name White, Jeremy Alandus
Arrest Date 07/27/2020
Court Case 202004563
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description White, Jeremy Alandus (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/27/2020 09:11.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Scuro, Nicholas Joseph
Arrest Date 07/27/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misd Larc(2) Poss Stol Goods) (M),
Description Scuro, Nicholas Joseph (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misd Larc(2) Poss Stol Goods) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, SC, on 7/27/2020 10:15.
Arresting Officer Keziah, A L

Name Gonzalez, Abraham Cuevas
Arrest Date 07/27/2020
Court Case 202004818
Charge 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
Description Gonzalez, Abraham Cuevas (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 1301 Few St, Monroe, NC, on 7/27/2020 13:21.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Vonegidy, Weston Parker Charles
Arrest Date 07-27-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Vonegidy, Weston Parker Charles (W /M/25) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 899 S Johnson St/lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/27/2020 4:47:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Watkins, Lonnie Calvin
Arrest Date 07-27-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Watkins, Lonnie Calvin (W /M/70) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 415 Curtis Ln, Marshville, NC, between 08:30, 7/20/2020 and 08:00, 7/27/2020. Reported: 08:31, 7/27/2020.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Forrest Concrete VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle
Arrest Date 07-27-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Forrest Concrete VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 5211 Old Charlotte Hwy, Indian Trail, NC, between 18:00, 7/25/2020 and 08:39, 7/27/2020. Reported: 08:39, 7/27/2020.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L