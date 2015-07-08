Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-28-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DICKSON, MARQUS TYRELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/29/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-28 00:00:00
Court Case 5902020217313
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WARREN, DAYSHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/15/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-28 09:52:00
Court Case 5902020225249
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name EASON, NICHOLAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/6/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 179
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-28 12:18:00
Court Case 5902020010728
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DUERSON, DEVIN JEROME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/26/2001
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-28 00:30:00
Court Case 5902020225458
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JOHNSON, ROBBIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/9/1976
Height 6.3
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-28 11:15:00
Court Case 5902020224677
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WITHERSPOON, ZAIRE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/19/2000
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-28 14:30:00
Court Case 5902020225377
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00