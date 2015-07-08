Below are the Union County arrests for 07-28-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name King, David Lane
Arrest Date 07/28/2020
Court Case
Charge Writ (Hearing For Dss Court) (M),
Description King, David Lane (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Writ (hearing For Dss Court) (M), at Prison Camp Rd, Lanesboro, NC, on 7/28/2020 08:40.
Arresting Officer Brauda, T R

Name Jimenez, Tabitha Dawn
Arrest Date 07/28/2020
Court Case 202005494
Charge Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
Description Jimenez, Tabitha Dawn (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 3322 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2020 21:34.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Eudy Baucom, April Elaine
Arrest Date 07/28/2020
Court Case
Charge Violation Of Court Order (M),
Description Eudy Baucom, April Elaine (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2020 09:04.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Smith, Samuel Wayne
Arrest Date 07/28/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr (M),
Description Smith, Samuel Wayne (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr (M), at 13000 Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 7/28/2020 22:27.
Arresting Officer Hood, L

Name Savoy, Paris Euerka
Arrest Date 07/28/2020
Court Case
Charge Fugitive, F (F),
Description Savoy, Paris Euerka (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive, F (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2020 10:05.
Arresting Officer Keziah, A L

Name Barrett, Sierra Kiondra
Arrest Date 07-28-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Barrett, Sierra Kiondra (B /F/30) Cited on Charge of Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic, at 2521 Nelda Dr/appian Ln, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2020 5:40:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Huntley, S A