Below are the Union County arrests for 07-28-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|King, David Lane
|Arrest Date
|07/28/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Hearing For Dss Court) (M),
|Description
|King, David Lane (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Writ (hearing For Dss Court) (M), at Prison Camp Rd, Lanesboro, NC, on 7/28/2020 08:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Brauda, T R
|Name
|Jimenez, Tabitha Dawn
|Arrest Date
|07/28/2020
|Court Case
|202005494
|Charge
|Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
|Description
|Jimenez, Tabitha Dawn (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 3322 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2020 21:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Eudy Baucom, April Elaine
|Arrest Date
|07/28/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Of Court Order (M),
|Description
|Eudy Baucom, April Elaine (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2020 09:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Smith, Samuel Wayne
|Arrest Date
|07/28/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr (M),
|Description
|Smith, Samuel Wayne (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr (M), at 13000 Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 7/28/2020 22:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Hood, L
|Name
|Savoy, Paris Euerka
|Arrest Date
|07/28/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive, F (F),
|Description
|Savoy, Paris Euerka (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive, F (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2020 10:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, A L
|Name
|Barrett, Sierra Kiondra
|Arrest Date
|07-28-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Barrett, Sierra Kiondra (B /F/30) Cited on Charge of Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic, at 2521 Nelda Dr/appian Ln, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2020 5:40:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Huntley, S A