Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-29-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FRANCIS, BEYANKA TRICIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/16/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-29 08:20:00
Court Case 5902020225643
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name PATTON, CARVOIA RONZON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/22/1976
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-29 12:23:00
Court Case 5902020225673
Charge Description ASSAULT CO/CAMPUS POLICE OFCR
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HAYES, TYRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/1/1987
Height 6.2
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-29 09:38:00
Court Case 5902020225058
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DANIELS, JAMEL MALLIK
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/19/1998
Height 5.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-29 14:00:00
Court Case 5902020225681
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name YARBORO, JAMES
Arrest Type
DOB 8/27/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 186
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-29 11:15:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GIVENS, BRANDON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/1/1985
Height 6.1
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-29 14:30:00
Court Case 5902020225655
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount