Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-29-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FRANCIS, BEYANKA TRICIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/16/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-29 08:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020225643
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PATTON, CARVOIA RONZON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/22/1976
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-29 12:23:00
|Court Case
|5902020225673
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT CO/CAMPUS POLICE OFCR
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HAYES, TYRELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/1/1987
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-29 09:38:00
|Court Case
|5902020225058
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|DANIELS, JAMEL MALLIK
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/19/1998
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-29 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020225681
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|YARBORO, JAMES
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/27/2002
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|186
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-29 11:15:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GIVENS, BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/1/1985
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-29 14:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020225655
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount