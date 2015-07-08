Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-30-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|STEELE, TREYSURE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/23/1999
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-30 05:14:00
|Court Case
|5902020225284
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DAVIS, BRIAN COLLINS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/20/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-30 12:15:00
|Court Case
|4002016073013
|Charge Description
|FALSE REPORT TO POLICE STATION
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SNOW, DREQUILLE SIRCHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/6/2000
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-30 15:27:00
|Court Case
|5902020225361
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MCCRACKEN, KEVIN ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/3/1986
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-30 05:32:00
|Court Case
|5902020225775
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HOWARD, JONATHAN LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/12/1988
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-30 12:26:00
|Court Case
|5902020225720
|Charge Description
|ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|YESHER-EL, MALIK KARIM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/11/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-07-30 14:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020223393
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount