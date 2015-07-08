Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-30-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STEELE, TREYSURE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/23/1999
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-30 05:14:00
Court Case 5902020225284
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DAVIS, BRIAN COLLINS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/20/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-30 12:15:00
Court Case 4002016073013
Charge Description FALSE REPORT TO POLICE STATION
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SNOW, DREQUILLE SIRCHARLES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/6/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-30 15:27:00
Court Case 5902020225361
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MCCRACKEN, KEVIN ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/3/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-30 05:32:00
Court Case 5902020225775
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HOWARD, JONATHAN LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/12/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-30 12:26:00
Court Case 5902020225720
Charge Description ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (M)
Bond Amount

Name YESHER-EL, MALIK KARIM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/11/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-07-30 14:45:00
Court Case 5902020223393
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount