Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-01-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KILGO, RAESHAUN EUGENE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/22/2002
Height 6.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-01 11:37:00
Court Case 5902020225532
Charge Description INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
Bond Amount

Name ROSATRINIDAD, JENNIFER JULISA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/1/1982
Height 5.0
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-01 00:15:00
Court Case 5902020226036
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name GAY, THOMAS NATHANIEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/13/1951
Height 5.9
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-01 09:06:00
Court Case 5902020226072
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CHEVEZ, HECTOR EDUARDO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/11/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-01 01:03:00
Court Case 5902020226054
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name SNOW, DREQUILLE SIRCHARLES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/6/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-01 14:03:00
Court Case 5902020226078
Charge Description ATTEMPTED LARCENY (F)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GLASCHO, TERRENCE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/27/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-01 01:05:00
Court Case 5902020226052
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00