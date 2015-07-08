Below are the Union County arrests for 08-01-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bennett, Charles
Arrest Date 08/01/2020
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Bennett, Charles (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2020 21:23.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Fogle, Robbie Alan
Arrest Date 08/01/2020
Court Case 202005612
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Fogle, Robbie Alan (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5099 S Rocky River Rd/lathan Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2020 21:27.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Nelson, Marica Tah R
Arrest Date 08/01/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), And 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Nelson, Marica Tah R (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), and 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 106 S Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2020 22:57.
Arresting Officer Montecalvo, S A

Name Morgan, Toi Destini Elizabeth
Arrest Date 08-01-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Morgan, Toi Destini Elizabeth (B /F/30) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Monroe Expressway/indian Trail Fairview, Stallings, on 8/1/2020 12:39:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Ujobagy, Richard William
Arrest Date 08-01-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Ujobagy, Richard William (W /M/28) Cited on Charge of Driving Into A Closed/unopen Hwy, at Sardis Ch Rd, Indian Trail, on 8/1/2020 1:59:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Dees, E C

Name Drosky, Shannon Marie
Arrest Date 08/01/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Drosky, Shannon Marie (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Nc-16/hemby Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/1/2020 00:41.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K