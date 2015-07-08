Below are the Union County arrests for 08-01-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Bennett, Charles
|08/01/2020
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Bennett, Charles (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2020 21:23.
|Mcdonald, J K
|Fogle, Robbie Alan
|08/01/2020
|202005612
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Fogle, Robbie Alan (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5099 S Rocky River Rd/lathan Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2020 21:27.
|Murray, J E
|Nelson, Marica Tah R
|08/01/2020
|1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), And 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Nelson, Marica Tah R (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), and 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 106 S Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2020 22:57.
|Montecalvo, S A
|Morgan, Toi Destini Elizabeth
|08-01-2020
|Morgan, Toi Destini Elizabeth (B /F/30) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Monroe Expressway/indian Trail Fairview, Stallings, on 8/1/2020 12:39:00 AM.
|Luisa, S
|Ujobagy, Richard William
|08-01-2020
|Ujobagy, Richard William (W /M/28) Cited on Charge of Driving Into A Closed/unopen Hwy, at Sardis Ch Rd, Indian Trail, on 8/1/2020 1:59:00 AM.
|Dees, E C
|Drosky, Shannon Marie
|08/01/2020
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Drosky, Shannon Marie (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Nc-16/hemby Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/1/2020 00:41.
|Mcdonald, J K