Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-02-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WHITEHEAD, ROBERT JOSEPH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/12/1987
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-02 08:05:00
Court Case 5902020226131
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CRAWFORD, CARLENA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/17/1990
Height 5.5
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-02 16:58:00
Court Case 5902020212862
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name GREGORY, VERNARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/22/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-02 09:50:00
Court Case 5902019247392
Charge Description LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SMITH, RODNEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/22/2001
Height 6.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-02 16:24:00
Court Case 5902020225950
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name WHITEHEAD, JOSEPH ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/7/1957
Height 6.9
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-02 11:10:00
Court Case 5902020226140
Charge Description FRAUD – FREE TEXT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name WILLIAMS, JAVARIOUS DESHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/15/1999
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-02 16:28:00
Court Case 4802020050929
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 7500.00