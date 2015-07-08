Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-02-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WHITEHEAD, ROBERT JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/12/1987
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-02 08:05:00
|Court Case
|5902020226131
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|CRAWFORD, CARLENA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/17/1990
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-02 16:58:00
|Court Case
|5902020212862
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|GREGORY, VERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/22/1986
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-02 09:50:00
|Court Case
|5902019247392
|Charge Description
|LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|SMITH, RODNEY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/22/2001
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-02 16:24:00
|Court Case
|5902020225950
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WHITEHEAD, JOSEPH ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/7/1957
|Height
|6.9
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-02 11:10:00
|Court Case
|5902020226140
|Charge Description
|FRAUD – FREE TEXT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, JAVARIOUS DESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/15/1999
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-02 16:28:00
|Court Case
|4802020050929
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|7500.00