Below are the Union County arrests for 08-02-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Stine, Steven Eric
|Arrest Date
|08/02/2020
|Court Case
|202000569
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Stine, Steven Eric (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1351 Chestnut Ln, Matthews, NC, on 8/2/2020 21:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R
|Name
|Bumgardner, Brandon Scott
|Arrest Date
|08/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Felony Conspiracy (F),
|Description
|Bumgardner, Brandon Scott (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2020 22:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Quincannon, Colin Thomas
|Arrest Date
|08-02-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Quincannon, Colin Thomas (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Speeding (202005617), at 13899 Providence Rd/weddington Rd, Weddington, NC, on 8/2/2020 3:35:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Quincannon, Colin Thomas
|Arrest Date
|08-02-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Quincannon, Colin Thomas (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Drive After Consuming < 21 (202005617), at 13899 Providence Rd/weddington Rd, Weddington, NC, on 8/2/2020 3:37:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Pham, Phu Phong
|Arrest Date
|08-02-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Pham, Phu Phong (A /M/26) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/gray Fox Rd, Indian Trail, on 8/2/2020 5:22:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
|Simmons, Daquial Lefranklin
|Arrest Date
|08/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear (Assault On Female), F (F),
|Description
|Simmons, Daquial Lefranklin (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (assault On Female), F (F), at 311 E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2020 00:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M