Below are the Union County arrests for 08-02-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Stine, Steven Eric
Arrest Date 08/02/2020
Court Case 202000569
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Stine, Steven Eric (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1351 Chestnut Ln, Matthews, NC, on 8/2/2020 21:22.
Arresting Officer Bynum, J R

Name Bumgardner, Brandon Scott
Arrest Date 08/02/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Felony Conspiracy (F),
Description Bumgardner, Brandon Scott (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2020 22:17.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Quincannon, Colin Thomas
Arrest Date 08-02-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Quincannon, Colin Thomas (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Speeding (202005617), at 13899 Providence Rd/weddington Rd, Weddington, NC, on 8/2/2020 3:35:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Quincannon, Colin Thomas
Arrest Date 08-02-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Quincannon, Colin Thomas (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Drive After Consuming < 21 (202005617), at 13899 Providence Rd/weddington Rd, Weddington, NC, on 8/2/2020 3:37:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Pham, Phu Phong
Arrest Date 08-02-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Pham, Phu Phong (A /M/26) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/gray Fox Rd, Indian Trail, on 8/2/2020 5:22:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W

Name Simmons, Daquial Lefranklin
Arrest Date 08/02/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear (Assault On Female), F (F),
Description Simmons, Daquial Lefranklin (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (assault On Female), F (F), at 311 E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2020 00:57.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M