Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-03-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name GRAY, DOMINIQUE L
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/15/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-03 08:47:00
Court Case 5902020226285
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name DRAYTON, DAVION
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/19/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-03 11:25:00
Court Case 5902020226302
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MEBANE, MONROE JACKSON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/18/1969
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-03 09:42:00
Court Case 5902020226261
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WASHINGTON, DEION FELSON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/30/1995
Height 6.1
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-03 14:10:00
Court Case 5902020222350
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name BLAKENEY, LATOYA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/11/1982
Height 5.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-03 10:45:00
Court Case 5902020225648
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BACON, CAMERON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/29/2002
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-03 15:00:00
Court Case 5902020008995
Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 10000.00