Below are the Union County arrests for 08-03-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jordan, Jord Hampton
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2020
|Court Case
|202005663
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Jordan, Jord Hampton (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4704 Swan Meadow Ln Unit A, Charlotte, NC, on 8/3/2020 20:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A
|Name
|Black, Tracie Michelle
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2020
|Court Case
|202005435
|Charge
|Larceny-Firearm (F),
|Description
|Black, Tracie Michelle (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-firearm (F), at 3403 Rilla Hamilton Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2020 21:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery
|Arrest Date
|08-03-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery (C), at [Address], between 00:03, 8/3/2020 and 00:04, 8/3/2020. Reported: 00:11, 8/3/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Robinson, Jacob Isaiah
|Arrest Date
|08-03-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Robinson, Jacob Isaiah (B /M/64) VICTIM of Common Law Robbery (C), at 6114 Waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs, NC, between 01:10, 8/3/2020 and 01:11, 8/3/2020. Reported: 01:12, 8/3/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Paxton, J D
|Name
|Hyatt, Riley Jean
|Arrest Date
|08-03-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hyatt, Riley Jean (W /F/20) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 01:40, 8/3/2020. Reported: 01:40, 8/3/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M
|Name
|Trotter, Kimberly
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault And Battery, M (M),
|Description
|Trotter, Kimberly (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery, M (M), at 5479 Golf Course Rd, Great Falls, SC, on 8/3/2020 00:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A