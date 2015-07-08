Below are the Union County arrests for 08-03-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jordan, Jord Hampton
Arrest Date 08/03/2020
Court Case 202005663
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Jordan, Jord Hampton (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4704 Swan Meadow Ln Unit A, Charlotte, NC, on 8/3/2020 20:49.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A

Name Black, Tracie Michelle
Arrest Date 08/03/2020
Court Case 202005435
Charge Larceny-Firearm (F),
Description Black, Tracie Michelle (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-firearm (F), at 3403 Rilla Hamilton Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2020 21:24.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery
Arrest Date 08-03-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery (C), at [Address], between 00:03, 8/3/2020 and 00:04, 8/3/2020. Reported: 00:11, 8/3/2020.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Robinson, Jacob Isaiah
Arrest Date 08-03-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Robinson, Jacob Isaiah (B /M/64) VICTIM of Common Law Robbery (C), at 6114 Waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs, NC, between 01:10, 8/3/2020 and 01:11, 8/3/2020. Reported: 01:12, 8/3/2020.
Arresting Officer Paxton, J D

Name Hyatt, Riley Jean
Arrest Date 08-03-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Hyatt, Riley Jean (W /F/20) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 01:40, 8/3/2020. Reported: 01:40, 8/3/2020.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M

Name Trotter, Kimberly
Arrest Date 08/03/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault And Battery, M (M),
Description Trotter, Kimberly (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery, M (M), at 5479 Golf Course Rd, Great Falls, SC, on 8/3/2020 00:53.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A