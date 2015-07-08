Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-04-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JACKSON, KHIARY JAUWAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/10/1997
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-04 09:05:00
Court Case 5902020225296
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name NCNEAL, ZASHEED ABADRE
Arrest Type
DOB 10/10/1998
Height 6.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-04 16:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JACKSON, RECHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/31/1993
Height 5.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-04 07:24:00
Court Case 5902020226021
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name OKONTA, KAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/16/1989
Height 5.10
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-04 14:34:00
Court Case 5902020226443
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name JOHNSON, HEATHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/18/1974
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-04 07:39:00
Court Case 5902020224729
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name RICHARDSON, GRAYLIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/11/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-04 13:00:00
Court Case 5902020213478
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00