Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-04-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JACKSON, KHIARY JAUWAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/10/1997
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-04 09:05:00
|Court Case
|5902020225296
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|NCNEAL, ZASHEED ABADRE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/10/1998
|Height
|6.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-04 16:30:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JACKSON, RECHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/31/1993
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-04 07:24:00
|Court Case
|5902020226021
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|OKONTA, KAS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/16/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-04 14:34:00
|Court Case
|5902020226443
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, HEATHER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/18/1974
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-04 07:39:00
|Court Case
|5902020224729
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|RICHARDSON, GRAYLIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/11/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-04 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020213478
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00