Below are the Union County arrests for 08-04-2020.
|Name
|Gladden, Ricky Leon
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parol Violation (F),
|Description
|Gladden, Ricky Leon (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Parol Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2020 20:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Allen, Monshay Lavon
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Attempted Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M), 3) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), And 5) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Allen, Monshay Lavon (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Attempted Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), 3) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), and 5) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 106 S Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2020 20:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Pearce, Abigail
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2020
|Court Case
|202005688
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Pearce, Abigail (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 500 Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2020 20:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciucevich Ii, K C
|Name
|Mcclain, Roman Bradley
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2020
|Court Case
|202005688
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Mcclain, Roman Bradley (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 501 Witmore Rd, Wingate, NC, on 8/4/2020 20:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciucevich Ii, K C
|Name
|Lebreton, Adam Joseph
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2020
|Court Case
|202005688
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Lebreton, Adam Joseph (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2913 Barbee Ct, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2020 21:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciucevich Ii, K C
|Name
|Komnatskiy, Daniel
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2020
|Court Case
|202005058
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), And 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Komnatskiy, Daniel (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), and 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 7001 Old Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 8/4/2020 10:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M