Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-05-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SIMPSON, BILLY STEPHON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/14/1979
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-05 07:57:00
|Court Case
|5902019228060
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|MAGEE, MICAH I
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/21/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-05 14:55:00
|Court Case
|5902020226601
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|CODE, DALUAN RAYMON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/13/1998
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-05 06:40:00
|Court Case
|5902020226550
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|SEALS, DEVIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/21/2000
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-05 13:48:00
|Court Case
|5902020226603
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CODE, DAQUAN MARQUISE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/13/1998
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-05 06:40:00
|Court Case
|5902020226544
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|SMITH, RODNEY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/22/2001
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-05 14:02:00
|Court Case
|5902020226555
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00