Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-05-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name SIMPSON, BILLY STEPHON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/14/1979
Height 5.4
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-05 07:57:00
Court Case 5902019228060
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name MAGEE, MICAH I
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/21/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-05 14:55:00
Court Case 5902020226601
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name CODE, DALUAN RAYMON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/13/1998
Height 5.2
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-05 06:40:00
Court Case 5902020226550
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name SEALS, DEVIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/21/2000
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-05 13:48:00
Court Case 5902020226603
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CODE, DAQUAN MARQUISE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/13/1998
Height 5.2
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-05 06:40:00
Court Case 5902020226544
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name SMITH, RODNEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/22/2001
Height 6.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-05 14:02:00
Court Case 5902020226555
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00