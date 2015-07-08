Below are the Union County arrests for 08-05-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Linton, Roy
Arrest Date 08/05/2020
Court Case 202005103
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Linton, Roy (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2123 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2020 17:38.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Kruger, Trevor Fredrick
Arrest Date 08-05-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Kruger, Trevor Fredrick (W /M/40) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 5714 Hemby Rd/hunter Ln, Weddington, NC, on 8/5/2020 5:19:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Sturdivant, Vernell David
Arrest Date 08/05/2020
Court Case 202005106
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Sturdivant, Vernell David (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 710 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2020 18:25.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Crosby, Michael
Arrest Date 08-05-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Crosby, Michael (B /M/60) VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg (C), at 912 Clark St, Wingate, NC, between 01:34, 8/5/2020 and 01:35, 8/5/2020. Reported: 01:35, 8/5/2020.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Bly, Robert James
Arrest Date 08/05/2020
Court Case 202005100
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Bly, Robert James (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 799 E Roosevelt Blvd/e Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2020 18:32.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Richardson, Carlie
Arrest Date 08/05/2020
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Richardson, Carlie (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 128 Waxhaw Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/5/2020 20:02.
Arresting Officer Whetstone, C