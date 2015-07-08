Description

Bly, Robert James (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 799 E Roosevelt Blvd/e Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2020 18:32.