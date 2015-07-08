Below are the Union County arrests for 08-05-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Linton, Roy
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2020
|Court Case
|202005103
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Linton, Roy (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2123 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2020 17:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Kruger, Trevor Fredrick
|Arrest Date
|08-05-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Kruger, Trevor Fredrick (W /M/40) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 5714 Hemby Rd/hunter Ln, Weddington, NC, on 8/5/2020 5:19:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Sturdivant, Vernell David
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2020
|Court Case
|202005106
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Sturdivant, Vernell David (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 710 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2020 18:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Crosby, Michael
|Arrest Date
|08-05-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Crosby, Michael (B /M/60) VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg (C), at 912 Clark St, Wingate, NC, between 01:34, 8/5/2020 and 01:35, 8/5/2020. Reported: 01:35, 8/5/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Bly, Robert James
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2020
|Court Case
|202005100
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Bly, Robert James (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 799 E Roosevelt Blvd/e Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2020 18:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Richardson, Carlie
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Richardson, Carlie (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 128 Waxhaw Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/5/2020 20:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C