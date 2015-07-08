Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-06-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KAREEM, GHAITH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/31/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-06 01:16:00
Court Case 5902018008711
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JAMES, CHUDNEY LAKETIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/2/1981
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-06 05:12:00
Court Case 5902020226715
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BAKER, DERRICK ANSWON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/26/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-06 13:24:00
Court Case 5902020226747
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BRUCE, BENJAMIN MAURICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/27/1982
Height 5.6
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-06 02:39:00
Court Case 5902020226670
Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SAMUEL, SHAQUILLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/9/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-06 05:12:00
Court Case 5902020226707
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name BARNETT, JAMES RONALD
Arrest Type
DOB 1/5/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-06 18:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount