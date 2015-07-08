Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-06-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|KAREEM, GHAITH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/31/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-06 01:16:00
|Court Case
|5902018008711
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JAMES, CHUDNEY LAKETIA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/2/1981
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-06 05:12:00
|Court Case
|5902020226715
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BAKER, DERRICK ANSWON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/26/2002
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-06 13:24:00
|Court Case
|5902020226747
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BRUCE, BENJAMIN MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/27/1982
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-06 02:39:00
|Court Case
|5902020226670
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SAMUEL, SHAQUILLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/9/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-06 05:12:00
|Court Case
|5902020226707
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|BARNETT, JAMES RONALD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/5/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-06 18:09:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount