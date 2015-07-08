Below are the Union County arrests for 08-06-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lebreton, Adam Joseph
|Arrest Date
|08/06/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Lebreton, Adam Joseph (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2020 11:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Walmart VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
|Arrest Date
|08-06-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Walmart VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 13:36, 8/6/2020 and 13:37, 8/6/2020. Reported: 13:37, 8/6/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Carter, Walter Wayne
|Arrest Date
|08/06/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd 1(Dwi, Unsafe Lane Change), M (M),
|Description
|Carter, Walter Wayne (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1(dwi, Unsafe Lane Change), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 8/6/2020 12:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Cartner, Amber Renee
|Arrest Date
|08/06/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear (Driving While Impaired) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear (Driving While Impaired) (M),
|Description
|Cartner, Amber Renee (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear (driving While Impaired) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear (driving While Impaired) (M), at 2004 Kimmac Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/6/2020 17:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, T J
|Name
|Evans, Thomas Joseph
|Arrest Date
|08/06/2020
|Court Case
|202005133
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
|Description
|Evans, Thomas Joseph (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at Fincher St/us 74, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2020 17:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Sumpter, Shaquille Stefan
|Arrest Date
|08/06/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Sumpter, Shaquille Stefan (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2020 18:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N