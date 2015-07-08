Below are the Union County arrests for 08-06-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lebreton, Adam Joseph
Arrest Date 08/06/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Lebreton, Adam Joseph (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2020 11:45.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Walmart VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 08-06-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Walmart VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 13:36, 8/6/2020 and 13:37, 8/6/2020. Reported: 13:37, 8/6/2020.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Carter, Walter Wayne
Arrest Date 08/06/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd 1(Dwi, Unsafe Lane Change), M (M),
Description Carter, Walter Wayne (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1(dwi, Unsafe Lane Change), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 8/6/2020 12:09.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Cartner, Amber Renee
Arrest Date 08/06/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear (Driving While Impaired) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear (Driving While Impaired) (M),
Description Cartner, Amber Renee (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear (driving While Impaired) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear (driving While Impaired) (M), at 2004 Kimmac Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/6/2020 17:38.
Arresting Officer Luisa, T J

Name Evans, Thomas Joseph
Arrest Date 08/06/2020
Court Case 202005133
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
Description Evans, Thomas Joseph (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at Fincher St/us 74, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2020 17:55.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Sumpter, Shaquille Stefan
Arrest Date 08/06/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Sumpter, Shaquille Stefan (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2020 18:27.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N