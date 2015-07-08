Description

Simpson, Derrick Lee (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 3) Larceny After Break/enter (F), and 4) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 1245 Camp Road, Salsbury, NC, on 8/7/2020 11:28.