Below are the Union County arrests for 08-07-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Blount, Phillip Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2020
|Court Case
|202005213
|Charge
|Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F),
|Description
|Blount, Phillip Lee (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2020 08:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Hathcock, Benjamen Paul
|Arrest Date
|08-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hathcock, Benjamen Paul (W /M/18) VICTIM of Overdose (C), at 7822 Waxhaw Hwy, Waxhaw, NC, between 00:14, 8/7/2020 and 00:15, 8/7/2020. Reported: 00:18, 8/7/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Paxton, J D
|Name
|Norwood, Damon Alexander
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Norwood, Damon Alexander (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2020 10:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, A L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|08-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 00:37, 8/7/2020 and 00:38, 8/7/2020. Reported: 00:55, 8/7/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Simpson, Derrick Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 3) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), And 4) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
|Description
|Simpson, Derrick Lee (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 3) Larceny After Break/enter (F), and 4) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 1245 Camp Road, Salsbury, NC, on 8/7/2020 11:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Cane Creek Bp VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|08-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cane Creek Bp VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 8702 Lancaster Hwy, Waxhaw, NC, between 00:00, 7/7/2020 and 06:51, 8/7/2020. Reported: 06:51, 8/7/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, C B