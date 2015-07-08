Below are the Union County arrests for 08-07-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Blount, Phillip Lee
Arrest Date 08/07/2020
Court Case 202005213
Charge Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F),
Description Blount, Phillip Lee (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2020 08:48.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Hathcock, Benjamen Paul
Arrest Date 08-07-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Hathcock, Benjamen Paul (W /M/18) VICTIM of Overdose (C), at 7822 Waxhaw Hwy, Waxhaw, NC, between 00:14, 8/7/2020 and 00:15, 8/7/2020. Reported: 00:18, 8/7/2020.
Arresting Officer Paxton, J D

Name Norwood, Damon Alexander
Arrest Date 08/07/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Norwood, Damon Alexander (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2020 10:40.
Arresting Officer Keziah, A L

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 08-07-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 00:37, 8/7/2020 and 00:38, 8/7/2020. Reported: 00:55, 8/7/2020.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Simpson, Derrick Lee
Arrest Date 08/07/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 3) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), And 4) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
Description Simpson, Derrick Lee (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 3) Larceny After Break/enter (F), and 4) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 1245 Camp Road, Salsbury, NC, on 8/7/2020 11:28.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Cane Creek Bp VICTIM of Larceny-felony
Arrest Date 08-07-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Cane Creek Bp VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 8702 Lancaster Hwy, Waxhaw, NC, between 00:00, 7/7/2020 and 06:51, 8/7/2020. Reported: 06:51, 8/7/2020.
Arresting Officer Belk, C B