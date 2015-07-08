Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-08-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GIBSON, MALIK LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/28/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|173
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-08 03:42:00
|Court Case
|5902020226888
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WADE, SHAWN EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/27/1976
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-08 12:23:00
|Court Case
|5902020226931
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GONZALEZ, JOSE ROSARION
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/26/1982
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-08 00:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020226884
|Charge Description
|ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BLACK, SHENA MAKEEBA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/8/1990
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-08 14:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020226717
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BRIGHTFUL, LATORIA ANN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/12/1978
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-08 04:53:00
|Court Case
|5902020218796
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED UTTERING
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BLANKENSHIP, ALLEN BRANTLEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/11/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-08 13:48:00
|Court Case
|5902020226927
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00