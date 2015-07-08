Below are the Union County arrests for 08-08-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Williams, Shekle Marquis
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2020
|Court Case
|202005176
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Williams, Shekle Marquis (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 912 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2020 13:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Cortes, Christina
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2020
|Court Case
|202005169
|Charge
|Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F),
|Description
|Cortes, Christina (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), at S. Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2020 14:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Moore, Nelson Maurice
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2020
|Court Case
|202005180
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwi,,Dwlr), M (M),
|Description
|Moore, Nelson Maurice (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwi,,dwlr), M (M), at 1226 Mcateer Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2020 15:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Moore, Nelson Maurice
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2020
|Court Case
|202005180
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwi,,Dwlr), M (M),
|Description
|Moore, Nelson Maurice (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwi,,dwlr), M (M), at 1226 Mcateer Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2020 15:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Hamilton, James Gregory
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2020
|Court Case
|202005179
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Speeding (N),
|Description
|Hamilton, James Gregory (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Speeding (N), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2020 15:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Thompson, Jathash
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2020
|Court Case
|202005181
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Cocaine (F) And 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F),
|Description
|Thompson, Jathash (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F) and 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), at 900 Hart St, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2020 16:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S