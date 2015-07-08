Below are the Union County arrests for 08-08-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Williams, Shekle Marquis
Arrest Date 08/08/2020
Court Case 202005176
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Williams, Shekle Marquis (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 912 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2020 13:20.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Cortes, Christina
Arrest Date 08/08/2020
Court Case 202005169
Charge Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F),
Description Cortes, Christina (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), at S. Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2020 14:54.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Moore, Nelson Maurice
Arrest Date 08/08/2020
Court Case 202005180
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwi,,Dwlr), M (M),
Description Moore, Nelson Maurice (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwi,,dwlr), M (M), at 1226 Mcateer Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2020 15:24.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name Moore, Nelson Maurice
Arrest Date 08/08/2020
Court Case 202005180
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwi,,Dwlr), M (M),
Description Moore, Nelson Maurice (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwi,,dwlr), M (M), at 1226 Mcateer Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2020 15:24.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name Hamilton, James Gregory
Arrest Date 08/08/2020
Court Case 202005179
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Speeding (N),
Description Hamilton, James Gregory (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Speeding (N), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2020 15:43.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Thompson, Jathash
Arrest Date 08/08/2020
Court Case 202005181
Charge 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F) And 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F),
Description Thompson, Jathash (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F) and 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), at 900 Hart St, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2020 16:31.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S