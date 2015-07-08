Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-09-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BEAN, JULIE MARIE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/16/1980
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-09 07:33:00
Court Case 5902020227050
Charge Description DWLR VIOL RESTORED LIC
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FAULKNER, HAYWOOD NATHANIEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/3/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-09 01:21:00
Court Case 5902020227000
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name TORRES, WILLIAM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/28/1966
Height 6.3
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-09 13:15:00
Court Case 5902020225954
Charge Description THIRD DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name HARRELL, DUANE ONTARIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/21/1978
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-09 01:29:00
Court Case 5902020226996
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name HIGGS, DEREMEUS KESHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/2/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-09 15:15:00
Court Case 5902020222417
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CRAWFORD, ANDRE LEE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/24/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-09 00:09:00
Court Case 5902020227002
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00