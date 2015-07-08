Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-09-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BEAN, JULIE MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/16/1980
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-09 07:33:00
|Court Case
|5902020227050
|Charge Description
|DWLR VIOL RESTORED LIC
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|FAULKNER, HAYWOOD NATHANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/3/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-09 01:21:00
|Court Case
|5902020227000
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|TORRES, WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/28/1966
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-09 13:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020225954
|Charge Description
|THIRD DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|HARRELL, DUANE ONTARIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/21/1978
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-09 01:29:00
|Court Case
|5902020226996
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HIGGS, DEREMEUS KESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/2/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-09 15:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020222417
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CRAWFORD, ANDRE LEE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/24/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-09 00:09:00
|Court Case
|5902020227002
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00