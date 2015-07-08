Below are the Union County arrests for 08-09-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Allen, Chalise Gradie D
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Allen, Chalise Gradie D (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 6335 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 8/9/2020 17:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A N
|Name
|Mcwhorter, William Roger
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Mcwhorter, William Roger (W /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1513 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2020 17:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Trayham, Catherine Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2020
|Court Case
|202005805
|Charge
|Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M),
|Description
|Trayham, Catherine Elizabeth (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), at 113 Burris St, Wingate, NC, on 8/9/2020 21:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Heath, Jazzmine Chante`
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2020
|Court Case
|202005201
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 4) Drive Left Of Center (N), And 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Heath, Jazzmine Chante` (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 4) Drive Left Of Center (N), and 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 701 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2020 22:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Mcmanus, Chelsea
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2020
|Court Case
|202005813
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Mcmanus, Chelsea (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 6106 Eubanks St, Mineral Springs, NC, on 8/9/2020 23:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Foster, Joshua James
|Arrest Date
|08-09-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Foster, Joshua James (W /M/39) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Nc 84/rocky River Rd, Monroe, on 8/9/2020 1:01:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S