Below are the Union County arrests for 08-09-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Allen, Chalise Gradie D
Arrest Date 08/09/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Allen, Chalise Gradie D (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 6335 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 8/9/2020 17:03.
Arresting Officer Moore, A N

Name Mcwhorter, William Roger
Arrest Date 08/09/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Mcwhorter, William Roger (W /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1513 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2020 17:31.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Trayham, Catherine Elizabeth
Arrest Date 08/09/2020
Court Case 202005805
Charge Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M),
Description Trayham, Catherine Elizabeth (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), at 113 Burris St, Wingate, NC, on 8/9/2020 21:17.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Heath, Jazzmine Chante`
Arrest Date 08/09/2020
Court Case 202005201
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 4) Drive Left Of Center (N), And 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Heath, Jazzmine Chante` (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 4) Drive Left Of Center (N), and 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 701 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2020 22:29.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Mcmanus, Chelsea
Arrest Date 08/09/2020
Court Case 202005813
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Mcmanus, Chelsea (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 6106 Eubanks St, Mineral Springs, NC, on 8/9/2020 23:30.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Foster, Joshua James
Arrest Date 08-09-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Foster, Joshua James (W /M/39) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Nc 84/rocky River Rd, Monroe, on 8/9/2020 1:01:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S