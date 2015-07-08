Description

Heath, Jazzmine Chante` (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 4) Drive Left Of Center (N), and 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 701 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2020 22:29.