Below are the Union County arrests for 08-10-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Colin-fonseca, Oscar Gabino
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female, M (M),
|Description
|Colin-fonseca, Oscar Gabino (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2020 09:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Williams, Emma Judean
|Arrest Date
|08-10-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Williams, Emma Judean (W /F/82) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 1506 Clontz Long Rd, Unionville, NC, between 08:00, 7/3/2020 and 08:00, 8/10/2020. Reported: 11:30, 8/10/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, A M
|Name
|Ryan Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|Arrest Date
|08-10-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ryan Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1008 Hinson Forest Rd, Monroe, NC, between 15:30, 8/7/2020 and 08:30, 8/10/2020. Reported: 12:46, 8/10/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Paxton, J D
|Name
|Robinson, Terrell Anthony
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2020
|Court Case
|202005209
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Terrell Anthony (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2020 10:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
