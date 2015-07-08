Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-11-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FAKAYODE, BABATUNDE FOLAJUWON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/11/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-11 06:55:00
Court Case 5902020227258
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name VIDAL, EVER CORVERA
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 7/24/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-11 13:51:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name SINEATH, JAHLISSA MARIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/11/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-11 07:09:00
Court Case 5902020226616
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name BARBER, PETISHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/28/1981
Height 5.7
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-11 09:33:00
Court Case 5902020227095
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name BLACK, SHENA MAKEEBA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/8/1990
Height 5.4
Weight 90
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-11 08:16:00
Court Case 5902020227259
Charge Description URINATE IN PUBLIC
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SLAY, JAQUAN TYGEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/13/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-11 12:20:00
Court Case 5902020226821
Charge Description ACCESSING COMPUTERS (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00