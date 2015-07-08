Description

Chisum, Brennen Myers (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Ccw (M), and 5) Driving While Impaired (M), at 2593 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2020 01:46.