Below are the Union County arrests for 08-11-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Chisum, Brennen Myers
Arrest Date 08/11/2020
Court Case 202005230
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Ccw (M), And 5) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Chisum, Brennen Myers (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Ccw (M), and 5) Driving While Impaired (M), at 2593 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2020 01:46.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Jones, Ajani Dione
Arrest Date 08/11/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Jones, Ajani Dione (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2020 11:53.
Arresting Officer Panek, Z R

Name Price, Chandler David
Arrest Date 08/11/2020
Court Case 202005778
Charge 1) Assault By Strangulation (F) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Price, Chandler David (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Strangulation (F) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2020 14:34.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Devero, Jacquelyn Nicole
Arrest Date 08/11/2020
Court Case 202005236
Charge Extradition/Fugitive Oth State, F (F),
Description Devero, Jacquelyn Nicole (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Extradition/fugitive Oth State, F (F), at 1301 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2020 15:08.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Waters, Teresa Lane
Arrest Date 08/11/2020
Court Case
Charge Cyberstalking (M),
Description Waters, Teresa Lane (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Cyberstalking (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2020 15:09.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Broderick, Jason Robert
Arrest Date 08/11/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Broderick, Jason Robert (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2020 16:15.
Arresting Officer Russell, E M