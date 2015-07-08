Below are the Union County arrests for 08-11-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Chisum, Brennen Myers
|Arrest Date
|08/11/2020
|Court Case
|202005230
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Ccw (M), And 5) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Chisum, Brennen Myers (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Ccw (M), and 5) Driving While Impaired (M), at 2593 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2020 01:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Jones, Ajani Dione
|Arrest Date
|08/11/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Jones, Ajani Dione (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2020 11:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Panek, Z R
|Name
|Price, Chandler David
|Arrest Date
|08/11/2020
|Court Case
|202005778
|Charge
|1) Assault By Strangulation (F) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Price, Chandler David (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Strangulation (F) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2020 14:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Devero, Jacquelyn Nicole
|Arrest Date
|08/11/2020
|Court Case
|202005236
|Charge
|Extradition/Fugitive Oth State, F (F),
|Description
|Devero, Jacquelyn Nicole (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Extradition/fugitive Oth State, F (F), at 1301 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2020 15:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Waters, Teresa Lane
|Arrest Date
|08/11/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Cyberstalking (M),
|Description
|Waters, Teresa Lane (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Cyberstalking (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2020 15:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Broderick, Jason Robert
|Arrest Date
|08/11/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Broderick, Jason Robert (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2020 16:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, E M