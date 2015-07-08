Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-12-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BEY, SETEP
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/8/1960
Height 5.10
Weight 350
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-12 13:43:00
Court Case 5902020227012
Charge Description ASSAULT PHY INJ EMERGENCY PRSN
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name TAYLOR, CHARLES WASHINGTON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/6/1994
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-12 16:08:00
Court Case 3502020057419
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DOUGLAS, JOSHUA
Arrest Type
DOB 6/6/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 154
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-12 15:48:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WAYNE, JASON DONALD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/8/1980
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-12 16:59:00
Court Case 5902020226842
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name EUBANKS, JAMALL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/15/1980
Height 5.11
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-12 14:20:00
Court Case 5902020227370
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WILLIAMS, REGINALD
Arrest Type
DOB 1/23/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-12 18:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount