Below are the Union County arrests for 08-12-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Marze, Joel Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/12/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Marze, Joel Lee (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2020 10:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Horton, Travis Lamar
|Arrest Date
|08/12/2020
|Court Case
|202005261
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Horton, Travis Lamar (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3022 Viola Ln, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2020 11:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Wylie, C
|Name
|Faircloth, Michael Aaron
|Arrest Date
|08/12/2020
|Court Case
|202005646
|Charge
|Dv- Protective Order Viol, M (M),
|Description
|Faircloth, Michael Aaron (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Dv- Protective Order Viol, M (M), at Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2020 13:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|08-12-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:42, 8/12/2020 and 00:43, 8/12/2020. Reported: 00:43, 8/12/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Drake, Austin Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/12/2020
|Court Case
|202004107
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Drake, Austin Lee (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2020 12:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Wilson, Crystal Katrina
|Arrest Date
|08-12-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Wilson, Crystal Katrina (W /F/38) VICTIM of Harassing Phone Call (C), at 8011 Stinson Hartis Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:52, 8/12/2020 and 00:53, 8/12/2020. Reported: 00:53, 8/12/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W