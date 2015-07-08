Below are the Union County arrests for 08-12-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Marze, Joel Lee
Arrest Date 08/12/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Marze, Joel Lee (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2020 10:35.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Horton, Travis Lamar
Arrest Date 08/12/2020
Court Case 202005261
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Horton, Travis Lamar (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3022 Viola Ln, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2020 11:53.
Arresting Officer Wylie, C

Name Faircloth, Michael Aaron
Arrest Date 08/12/2020
Court Case 202005646
Charge Dv- Protective Order Viol, M (M),
Description Faircloth, Michael Aaron (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Dv- Protective Order Viol, M (M), at Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2020 13:47.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 08-12-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:42, 8/12/2020 and 00:43, 8/12/2020. Reported: 00:43, 8/12/2020.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Drake, Austin Lee
Arrest Date 08/12/2020
Court Case 202004107
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Drake, Austin Lee (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2020 12:13.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Wilson, Crystal Katrina
Arrest Date 08-12-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Wilson, Crystal Katrina (W /F/38) VICTIM of Harassing Phone Call (C), at 8011 Stinson Hartis Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:52, 8/12/2020 and 00:53, 8/12/2020. Reported: 00:53, 8/12/2020.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W