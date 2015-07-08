Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-13-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BROWN, LORENZO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/23/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-13 08:07:00
|Court Case
|5902020219322
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|YOUNG, ISIS ALAINA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/31/1999
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-13 12:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020222527
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|PHILLIPS, ZONTRAVIOUS MARKIESE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/22/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-13 08:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020227220
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LYLES, MICHAEL GARY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/24/1950
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-13 13:37:00
|Court Case
|5902020227507
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MCGRANT, CHRISTIAN AMIRI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/12/2002
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-13 04:23:00
|Court Case
|5902020222697
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|REID, DEQUAVEN MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/26/1999
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-13 13:27:00
|Court Case
|5902020223879
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00