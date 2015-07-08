Below are the Union County arrests for 08-13-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Prather, Jalen Christopher
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Prather, Jalen Christopher (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 4802 St Simons Ter, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/13/2020 19:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Smith, Phillip Ervin
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2020
|Court Case
|202005281
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault On Female), M (M),
|Description
|Smith, Phillip Ervin (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault On Female), M (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2020 12:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Sosa-mendoza, Luis Enrique
|Arrest Date
|08-13-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Sosa-mendoza, Luis Enrique (W /M/20) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 2611 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 6/13/2020 and 00:00, 8/12/2020. Reported: 15:34, 8/13/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Bruckner, Sharon Michelle
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2020
|Court Case
|202005916
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
|Description
|Bruckner, Sharon Michelle (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 237 Moorefield Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/13/2020 20:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A
|Name
|Craig, Heath Thomas
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Communicating Threats,Injury Ti R (M),
|Description
|Craig, Heath Thomas (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (communicating Threats,injury Ti R (M), at 1209 Sand Dollar Ct, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2020 13:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Hooks, James Allen
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2020
|Court Case
|202005291
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch V C/S (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Hooks, James Allen (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch V C/s (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Driving While Impaired (M), at 5908 Greyfield Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2020 21:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R