Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-14-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MAYFIELD, ROLAND
Arrest Type
DOB 7/8/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-14 13:47:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCPHERSON, ALPHONZO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/11/1995
Height 5.5
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-14 15:21:00
Court Case 5902020227688
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount

Name MCMANUS, DEDRIC
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/11/1998
Height 5.4
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-14 11:29:00
Court Case 5902020227665
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name BENTON, DEANDRE LAMIEK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/26/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-14 15:22:00
Court Case 5902020227689
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name MORROW, RONNIE LYNNARD
Arrest Type
DOB 8/21/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-14 13:40:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CHISHOLM, RYAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/9/2002
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-14 15:46:00
Court Case 5902020227100
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount