Below are the Union County arrests for 08-14-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Abernathy, George Brown
|Arrest Date
|08/14/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Abernathy, George Brown (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misd Larceny), M (M), at 8204 Carriker Williams Rd, Fairview, NC, on 8/14/2020 17:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|08-14-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 00:36, 8/14/2020. Reported: 00:36, 8/14/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Aliaksandr, Kremerau
|Arrest Date
|08/14/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Aliaksandr, Kremerau (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2020 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Quik Trip VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
|Arrest Date
|08-14-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Quik Trip VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 01:13, 8/14/2020. Reported: 01:13, 8/14/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Carter, William Tyler
|Arrest Date
|08/14/2020
|Court Case
|202005317
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) P/W/I/M/S/D Of Heroin (F), And 3) Conspiracy To Traffick In Methamphetamine/Amphetamine (F),
|Description
|Carter, William Tyler (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) P/w/i/m/s/d Of Heroin (F), and 3) Conspiracy To Traffick In Methamphetamine/amphetamine (F), at 2109 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2020 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Winston, Audra Blair
|Arrest Date
|08-14-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Winston, Audra Blair (W /F/32) VICTIM of Overdose (A), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, between 01:13, 8/14/2020 and 01:18, 8/14/2020. Reported: 02:25, 8/14/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D