Below are the Union County arrests for 08-14-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Abernathy, George Brown
Arrest Date 08/14/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Larceny), M (M),
Description Abernathy, George Brown (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misd Larceny), M (M), at 8204 Carriker Williams Rd, Fairview, NC, on 8/14/2020 17:21.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 08-14-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 00:36, 8/14/2020. Reported: 00:36, 8/14/2020.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Aliaksandr, Kremerau
Arrest Date 08/14/2020
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Aliaksandr, Kremerau (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2020 20:00.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Quik Trip VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 08-14-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Quik Trip VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 01:13, 8/14/2020. Reported: 01:13, 8/14/2020.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Carter, William Tyler
Arrest Date 08/14/2020
Court Case 202005317
Charge 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) P/W/I/M/S/D Of Heroin (F), And 3) Conspiracy To Traffick In Methamphetamine/Amphetamine (F),
Description Carter, William Tyler (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) P/w/i/m/s/d Of Heroin (F), and 3) Conspiracy To Traffick In Methamphetamine/amphetamine (F), at 2109 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2020 20:00.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Winston, Audra Blair
Arrest Date 08-14-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Winston, Audra Blair (W /F/32) VICTIM of Overdose (A), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, between 01:13, 8/14/2020 and 01:18, 8/14/2020. Reported: 02:25, 8/14/2020.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D