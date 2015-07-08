Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-15-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GRAY, GABRIELLE ARDELLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/20/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 201
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-15 12:00:00
Court Case 5902020227351
Charge Description FORGERY OF INSTRUMENT
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name FRASIER, JOSHUA DALE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/14/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-15 00:11:00
Court Case 5902020227594
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MUHAMMAD, HAMEEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/29/1984
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-15 15:32:00
Court Case 5902020227762
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name VALLE, ADONIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/7/1984
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-15 00:38:00
Court Case 5902020227717
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name WEAVER, KIM ANN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/29/1964
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-15 15:54:00
Court Case 5902020227761
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name CULPEPPER, HUNTER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/23/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-15 00:05:00
Court Case 5902020227724
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 2500.00