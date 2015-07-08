Below are the Union County arrests for 08-15-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Deese, Christopher1 Matthew
|Arrest Date
|08/15/2020
|Court Case
|202005326
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
|Description
|Deese, Christopher1 Matthew (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 8/15/2020 07:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Craig, Lanita Viola
|Arrest Date
|08/15/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Craig, Lanita Viola (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3926 Mountain Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2020 10:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Kurtz, Charles Steven
|Arrest Date
|08/15/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear- Speeding (M),
|Description
|Kurtz, Charles Steven (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear- Speeding (M), at 650 N Main St/n Camden St, Wingate, NC, on 8/15/2020 10:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, A M
|Name
|Parnell, Richard
|Arrest Date
|08/15/2020
|Court Case
|202005318
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Parnell, Richard (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, SC, on 8/15/2020 11:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Black, Walter Ulysses
|Arrest Date
|08/15/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
|Description
|Black, Walter Ulysses (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2020 11:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Lemmon, Tiffany Marie
|Arrest Date
|08/15/2020
|Court Case
|202005964
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Lemmon, Tiffany Marie (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6003 Hawk View Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/15/2020 12:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Paxton, J D