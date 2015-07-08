Below are the Union County arrests for 08-15-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Deese, Christopher1 Matthew
Arrest Date 08/15/2020
Court Case 202005326
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
Description Deese, Christopher1 Matthew (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 8/15/2020 07:28.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Craig, Lanita Viola
Arrest Date 08/15/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Craig, Lanita Viola (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3926 Mountain Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2020 10:14.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Kurtz, Charles Steven
Arrest Date 08/15/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear- Speeding (M),
Description Kurtz, Charles Steven (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear- Speeding (M), at 650 N Main St/n Camden St, Wingate, NC, on 8/15/2020 10:14.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, A M

Name Parnell, Richard
Arrest Date 08/15/2020
Court Case 202005318
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Parnell, Richard (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, SC, on 8/15/2020 11:07.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Black, Walter Ulysses
Arrest Date 08/15/2020
Court Case
Charge Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
Description Black, Walter Ulysses (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2020 11:53.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Lemmon, Tiffany Marie
Arrest Date 08/15/2020
Court Case 202005964
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Lemmon, Tiffany Marie (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6003 Hawk View Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/15/2020 12:27.
Arresting Officer Paxton, J D