Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-16-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MASON, JIM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/22/1959
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-16 08:00:00
Court Case 5902020227843
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MORRIS, JALYSSA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/4/1988
Height 5.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-16 16:01:00
Court Case 5902020227118
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ZAMBRANO, CESAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/11/2002
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-16 03:40:00
Court Case 5902020227845
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A CHILD UNDER 12
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WHITNEY, SHAWN LAMONT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/16/1971
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-16 16:40:00
Court Case 5902020227869
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DUNCAN, STEVEN RANDOLPH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/4/1971
Height 5.10
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-16 10:29:00
Court Case 5902019243410
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JONES, KEITH ISAIAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/4/2001
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-16 12:02:00
Court Case 9502020052939
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 25000.00