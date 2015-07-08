Below are the Union County arrests for 08-16-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcelhannon, Tina Michelle
Arrest Date 08/16/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Simple Assault) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Simple Assault, Injury To Prop) (M),
Description Mcelhannon, Tina Michelle (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (simple Assault) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (simple Assault, Injury To Prop) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2020 10:17.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 08-16-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 13:45, 8/16/2020. Reported: 13:45, 8/16/2020.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Dunn, David Wayne
Arrest Date 08/16/2020
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault Or Battery Upon A Handicapped Person (M),
Description Dunn, David Wayne (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault Or Battery Upon A Handicapped Person (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2020 13:43.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery
Arrest Date 08-16-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery (C), at [Address], on 12:00, 8/12/2020. Reported: 14:15, 8/16/2020.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Mccain, Desmond Rakeem
Arrest Date 08/16/2020
Court Case 202005350
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Mccain, Desmond Rakeem (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1610 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2020 15:21.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Vargas, Eloy Rangel
Arrest Date 08-16-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Vargas, Eloy Rangel (W /M/28) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 311 W Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, between 16:50, 8/16/2020 and 16:51, 8/16/2020. Reported: 16:51, 8/16/2020.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D