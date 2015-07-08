Below are the Union County arrests for 08-16-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcelhannon, Tina Michelle
|Arrest Date
|08/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Simple Assault) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Simple Assault, Injury To Prop) (M),
|Description
|Mcelhannon, Tina Michelle (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (simple Assault) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (simple Assault, Injury To Prop) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2020 10:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|08-16-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 13:45, 8/16/2020. Reported: 13:45, 8/16/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Dunn, David Wayne
|Arrest Date
|08/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault Or Battery Upon A Handicapped Person (M),
|Description
|Dunn, David Wayne (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault Or Battery Upon A Handicapped Person (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2020 13:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery
|Arrest Date
|08-16-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery (C), at [Address], on 12:00, 8/12/2020. Reported: 14:15, 8/16/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Mccain, Desmond Rakeem
|Arrest Date
|08/16/2020
|Court Case
|202005350
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Mccain, Desmond Rakeem (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1610 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2020 15:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Vargas, Eloy Rangel
|Arrest Date
|08-16-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Vargas, Eloy Rangel (W /M/28) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 311 W Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, between 16:50, 8/16/2020 and 16:51, 8/16/2020. Reported: 16:51, 8/16/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D