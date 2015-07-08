Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-17-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BAKER, NICHOLAS
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 8/30/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-17 12:01:00
Court Case 6402020055978
Charge Description DRIVE LEFT OF CENTER
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name TRUSS, AYNEKA SHANDREA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/15/1979
Height 5.3
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-17 15:50:00
Court Case 5902020210592
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CALDWELL, JAQUAVIAN BYRD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/22/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-17 11:30:00
Court Case 5902020227923
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount

Name DANIELS, ANTHONY CARSON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/16/1977
Height 5.9
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-17 16:14:00
Court Case 1202020053053
Charge Description LARCENY OF A FIREARM
Bond Amount 7000.00

Name COLEMAN, RASHAWN WILLIAM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/21/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-17 13:13:00
Court Case 2020053748
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name NIBLACK, SHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/2/1990
Height 6.2
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-17 17:07:00
Court Case 5902020227942
Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
Bond Amount 500.00