Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-17-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BAKER, NICHOLAS
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|8/30/1980
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-17 12:01:00
|Court Case
|6402020055978
|Charge Description
|DRIVE LEFT OF CENTER
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|TRUSS, AYNEKA SHANDREA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/15/1979
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-17 15:50:00
|Court Case
|5902020210592
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CALDWELL, JAQUAVIAN BYRD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/22/2001
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-17 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020227923
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DANIELS, ANTHONY CARSON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/16/1977
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-17 16:14:00
|Court Case
|1202020053053
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF A FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|7000.00
|Name
|COLEMAN, RASHAWN WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/21/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-17 13:13:00
|Court Case
|2020053748
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|NIBLACK, SHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/2/1990
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-17 17:07:00
|Court Case
|5902020227942
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
|Bond Amount
|500.00