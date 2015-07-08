Below are the Union County arrests for 08-17-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
Arrest Date 08-17-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 20:00, 8/16/2020 and 10:29, 8/17/2020. Reported: 10:29, 8/17/2020.
Arresting Officer Belk, D W

Name Mackins, Christopher Scott
Arrest Date 08/17/2020
Court Case
Charge Writ (Habitual Larceny), F (F),
Description Mackins, Christopher Scott (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Writ (habitual Larceny), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2020 09:45.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Jenkins, Claudia Elizabeth
Arrest Date 08-17-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Jenkins, Claudia Elizabeth (W /F/24) VICTIM of Civil 50b Seizure (C), at 1221 Troy Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, between 10:34, 8/17/2020 and 10:35, 8/17/2020. Reported: 10:35, 8/17/2020.
Arresting Officer Willis, T B

Name Campbell, Carl Edward
Arrest Date 08/17/2020
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Campbell, Carl Edward (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2020 15:01.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Tomberlin, Gregory Chaz
Arrest Date 08-17-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Tomberlin, Gregory Chaz (W /M/21) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2500 A G R Nance Rd, Monroe, NC, between 06:30, 8/15/2020 and 12:45, 8/16/2020. Reported: 12:15, 8/17/2020.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Burris, Zsadella Kassandra
Arrest Date 08/17/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Obtain Property False Pretense) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Habitual Larceny) (F), 4) Felony Conspiracy (F), 5) Felony Probation Violation (F), 6) Felony Probation Violation (F), And 7) Felony Probation Violation (F),
Description Burris, Zsadella Kassandra (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (obtain Property False Pretense) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (habitual Larceny) (F), 4) Felony Conspiracy (F), 5) Felony Probation Violation (F), 6) Felony Probation Violation (F), and 7) Felony Probation Violation (F), at 6350 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 8/17/2020 16:02.
Arresting Officer Kropp, J P