Below are the Union County arrests for 08-17-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
|08-17-2020
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 20:00, 8/16/2020 and 10:29, 8/17/2020. Reported: 10:29, 8/17/2020.
|Belk, D W
|Mackins, Christopher Scott
|08/17/2020
|Writ (Habitual Larceny), F (F),
|Mackins, Christopher Scott (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Writ (habitual Larceny), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2020 09:45.
|Ingram, J L
|Jenkins, Claudia Elizabeth
|08-17-2020
|Jenkins, Claudia Elizabeth (W /F/24) VICTIM of Civil 50b Seizure (C), at 1221 Troy Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, between 10:34, 8/17/2020 and 10:35, 8/17/2020. Reported: 10:35, 8/17/2020.
|Willis, T B
|Campbell, Carl Edward
|08/17/2020
|Parole Violation (M),
|Campbell, Carl Edward (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2020 15:01.
|Grooms, A D
|Tomberlin, Gregory Chaz
|08-17-2020
|Tomberlin, Gregory Chaz (W /M/21) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2500 A G R Nance Rd, Monroe, NC, between 06:30, 8/15/2020 and 12:45, 8/16/2020. Reported: 12:15, 8/17/2020.
|Hatley, D C
|Burris, Zsadella Kassandra
|08/17/2020
|1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Obtain Property False Pretense) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Habitual Larceny) (F), 4) Felony Conspiracy (F), 5) Felony Probation Violation (F), 6) Felony Probation Violation (F), And 7) Felony Probation Violation (F),
|Burris, Zsadella Kassandra (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (obtain Property False Pretense) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (habitual Larceny) (F), 4) Felony Conspiracy (F), 5) Felony Probation Violation (F), 6) Felony Probation Violation (F), and 7) Felony Probation Violation (F), at 6350 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 8/17/2020 16:02.
|Kropp, J P