Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-18-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MILLER, CARNELL REGINALD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/25/1993
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-18 01:53:00
Court Case 5902020227977
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name EMANUEL, EVAN MILES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/14/1988
Height 6.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-18 12:37:00
Court Case 7702019716321
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ROGERS, PAMELA DENISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/24/1967
Height 5.5
Weight 297
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-18 02:09:00
Court Case 5902020227972
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name RAMSEUR, CLENDON DUPREE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/9/1967
Height 5.9
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-18 11:59:00
Court Case 8302020702701
Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name EDGERLY, STEPHEN SPENCER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/17/1992
Height 6.5
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-18 04:48:00
Court Case 5902020227981
Charge Description SIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS (M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MOODY, JOHN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/15/1984
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-18 11:42:00
Court Case 5902020228031
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00