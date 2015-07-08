Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-18-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MILLER, CARNELL REGINALD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/25/1993
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-18 01:53:00
|Court Case
|5902020227977
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|EMANUEL, EVAN MILES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/14/1988
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-18 12:37:00
|Court Case
|7702019716321
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ROGERS, PAMELA DENISE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/24/1967
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|297
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-18 02:09:00
|Court Case
|5902020227972
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|RAMSEUR, CLENDON DUPREE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/9/1967
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-18 11:59:00
|Court Case
|8302020702701
|Charge Description
|SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|EDGERLY, STEPHEN SPENCER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/17/1992
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-18 04:48:00
|Court Case
|5902020227981
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS (M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MOODY, JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/15/1984
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-08-18 11:42:00
|Court Case
|5902020228031
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00