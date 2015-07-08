Below are the Union County arrests for 08-18-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Phifer, Ricky Littleton
Arrest Date 08/18/2020
Court Case
Charge Worthless Check (M),
Description Phifer, Ricky Littleton (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Worthless Check (M), at 808 G W Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/18/2020 09:55.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R

Name Ingram, Teyniquah Zhawnae R
Arrest Date 08-18-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Ingram, Teyniquah Zhawnae R (B /F/26) VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (C), at 618 W Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 01:00, 8/18/2020. Reported: 04:15, 8/18/2020.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Carter, James Reco
Arrest Date 08/18/2020
Court Case 202002829
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Carter, James Reco (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 299 E Talleyrand Av/s Church St, Monroe, NC, on 8/18/2020 11:40.
Arresting Officer Cureton, A

Name Society VICTIM of Driving While Impaired
Arrest Date 08-18-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Driving While Impaired (C), at 3015 Ansonville Rd, Marshville, NC, between 06:00, 8/18/2020 and 06:18, 8/18/2020. Reported: 06:18, 8/18/2020.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Burch, Drucilla Mae
Arrest Date 08/18/2020
Court Case 202005387
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Burch, Drucilla Mae (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, SC, on 8/18/2020 12:43.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Tucker, Duane Edwin
Arrest Date 08-18-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Tucker, Duane Edwin (W /M/49) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 2411 Camden Rd, Wingate, NC, between 20:00, 8/11/2020 and 12:38, 8/18/2020. Reported: 12:38, 8/18/2020.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C