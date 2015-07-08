Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-19-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name TATE, MICHAEL JEFFERIES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/25/1964
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-19 05:49:00
Court Case 5902020228097
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name NELSON, BRODERICK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/1/1982
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-19 11:30:00
Court Case 5902020227448
Charge Description ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
Bond Amount 250000.00

Name OVERTON, MICHAEL LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/27/1980
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-19 15:39:00
Court Case 5902020228190
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JUNIOUS, JERMAINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/28/1981
Height 5.7
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-19 06:15:00
Court Case 5902020217164
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name NORMAN, RAMONE JEAMEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/27/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-19 12:03:00
Court Case 5902020227862
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WILLIAMS, DEANGELO SHAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/19/1972
Height 5.10
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-19 16:25:00
Court Case 5902020228195
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 1500.00