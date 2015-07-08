Below are the Union County arrests for 08-19-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rushing, Richard Warren
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2020
|Court Case
|202006062
|Charge
|Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F),
|Description
|Rushing, Richard Warren (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), at 908 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2020 15:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Robillard, K A
|Name
|Robinson, Jasmine Deszarae
|Arrest Date
|08-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Robinson, Jasmine Deszarae (B /F/27) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 499 Pedro St/concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2020 6:58:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Edington, Corey Alexander
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2020
|Court Case
|202006062
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Edington, Corey Alexander (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 908 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2020 15:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Robillard, K A
|Name
|Mills, Betty King
|Arrest Date
|08-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mills, Betty King (W /F/50) Cited on Charge of Fail Maintain Lane Control, at Us 74/miller St, Monroe, on 8/19/2020 8:25:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Frith, Kevin Daniel
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2020
|Court Case
|202006068
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Frith, Kevin Daniel (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6916 Aerowood Cir, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/19/2020 18:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order
|Arrest Date
|08-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (C), at [Address], between 01:34, 8/19/2020 and 01:35, 8/19/2020. Reported: 01:35, 8/19/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, R W