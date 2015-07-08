Below are the Union County arrests for 08-19-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rushing, Richard Warren
Arrest Date 08/19/2020
Court Case 202006062
Charge Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F),
Description Rushing, Richard Warren (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), at 908 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2020 15:45.
Arresting Officer Robillard, K A

Name Robinson, Jasmine Deszarae
Arrest Date 08-19-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Robinson, Jasmine Deszarae (B /F/27) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 499 Pedro St/concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2020 6:58:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Edington, Corey Alexander
Arrest Date 08/19/2020
Court Case 202006062
Charge 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Edington, Corey Alexander (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 908 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2020 15:47.
Arresting Officer Robillard, K A

Name Mills, Betty King
Arrest Date 08-19-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Mills, Betty King (W /F/50) Cited on Charge of Fail Maintain Lane Control, at Us 74/miller St, Monroe, on 8/19/2020 8:25:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Frith, Kevin Daniel
Arrest Date 08/19/2020
Court Case 202006068
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Frith, Kevin Daniel (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6916 Aerowood Cir, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/19/2020 18:35.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

