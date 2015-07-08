Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-20-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MASSEY, MARCUS DAVARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/15/1971
Height 6.4
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-20 08:36:00
Court Case 1202020053052
Charge Description LARCENY OF A FIREARM
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name NORMAN, ADRIAN OMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/30/1972
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-20 15:00:00
Court Case 1202020051013
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name DAVIS, VAQUE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/4/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-20 10:39:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CALDWELL, ANESIA LEONIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/1/2002
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-20 14:40:00
Court Case 5902019228679
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name BUTLER, MASUD
Arrest Type
DOB 3/25/1989
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-20 11:49:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DUPONT, SHYHEEM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/15/2001
Height 6.3
Weight 172
Arrest Date Time 2020-08-20 16:08:00
Court Case 5902020226547
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00