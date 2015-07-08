Below are the Union County arrests for 08-20-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jones, Paul Jr.
|Arrest Date
|08/20/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M) And 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Jones, Paul Jr. (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M) and 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 2617 Smallwood Dr, Wingate, NC, on 8/20/2020 17:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D
|Name
|Marsh, Myrtle Ann
|Arrest Date
|08-20-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Marsh, Myrtle Ann (B /F/54) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 1005 Lakewood Dr, Monroe, NC, between 01:27, 8/20/2020 and 01:28, 8/20/2020. Reported: 01:28, 8/20/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Collins, Pierre Lavonne
|Arrest Date
|08/20/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (Communicating Threats) (M) And 2) Probation Violation (Communicating Threats) (M),
|Description
|Collins, Pierre Lavonne (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (communicating Threats) (M) and 2) Probation Violation (communicating Threats) (M), at US 601, Monroe, on 8/20/2020 18:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Lunn, Maurice Antonio
|Arrest Date
|08-20-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lunn, Maurice Antonio (B /M/34) VICTIM of Overdose (A), at 206 Alda Dr, Monroe, NC, between 02:05, 8/20/2020 and 02:06, 8/20/2020. Reported: 02:06, 8/20/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D
|Name
|Garcia-perez, Placido
|Arrest Date
|08/20/2020
|Court Case
|202006071
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
|Description
|Garcia-perez, Placido (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at Rockyriver Riad, Monroe, on 8/20/2020 19:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Gross, I
|Name
|Gerosa, Michele Ann
|Arrest Date
|08-20-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gerosa, Michele Ann (B /F/37) VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (C), at 4008 Salmon River Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 18:05, 8/19/2020 and 02:33, 8/20/2020. Reported: 02:33, 8/20/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A