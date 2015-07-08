Below are the Union County arrests for 08-20-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jones, Paul Jr.
Arrest Date 08/20/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M) And 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Jones, Paul Jr. (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M) and 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 2617 Smallwood Dr, Wingate, NC, on 8/20/2020 17:27.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D

Name Marsh, Myrtle Ann
Arrest Date 08-20-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Marsh, Myrtle Ann (B /F/54) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 1005 Lakewood Dr, Monroe, NC, between 01:27, 8/20/2020 and 01:28, 8/20/2020. Reported: 01:28, 8/20/2020.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Collins, Pierre Lavonne
Arrest Date 08/20/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (Communicating Threats) (M) And 2) Probation Violation (Communicating Threats) (M),
Description Collins, Pierre Lavonne (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (communicating Threats) (M) and 2) Probation Violation (communicating Threats) (M), at US 601, Monroe, on 8/20/2020 18:18.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Lunn, Maurice Antonio
Arrest Date 08-20-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Lunn, Maurice Antonio (B /M/34) VICTIM of Overdose (A), at 206 Alda Dr, Monroe, NC, between 02:05, 8/20/2020 and 02:06, 8/20/2020. Reported: 02:06, 8/20/2020.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D

Name Garcia-perez, Placido
Arrest Date 08/20/2020
Court Case 202006071
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
Description Garcia-perez, Placido (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at Rockyriver Riad, Monroe, on 8/20/2020 19:11.
Arresting Officer Gross, I

Name Gerosa, Michele Ann
Arrest Date 08-20-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Gerosa, Michele Ann (B /F/37) VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (C), at 4008 Salmon River Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 18:05, 8/19/2020 and 02:33, 8/20/2020. Reported: 02:33, 8/20/2020.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A